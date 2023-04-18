Nearly $1.4 million in improvements to Everett Senior Center at 702 Burchfield St. have started. Anticipated to last 10 to 12 months, the goal is to keep the center, which is the only one for senior citizens in Blount County, as open as possible for everyone who uses it.
On Tuesday, April 18, many groups of four clustered around square tables in the card room, shuffling and plucking through decks unperturbed by the room next door, which is open to the elements and was hosting several construction workers. If all goes as planned, senior center director Stacy Homeyer said the center will continue as it has since 2004 while crews install improvements to prevent issues with rain water in the future.
Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County elected officials allocated funds for the improvements based on percentages of which of the three boundaries over 500 members live. A $300,000 grant from the state lowered what each the two cities and county paid — the remainder split 60-30-10, Blount County with the highest share and Alcoa with the lowest.
Homeyer said she has been anticipating the construction for about two years.
On the inside, crews are actively working on the larger side of the ballroom to replace all the windows and repair water damage to interior walls. The ballroom is scheduled to host various events every day of the week. Homeyer said the smaller, open side of the ballroom is accommodating the events in the meantime.
Once construction is done on the larger side, it will reopen, and the smaller side will close. The smaller side has the only full kitchen in the entire building, but Homeyer said it is rarely used but for casseroles and catering.
In addition to improving the ballroom, every window in the building is being replaced and all the exterior walls except the brick are getting new siding. The worst interior damage is under a couple of windows in the art room. Homeyer said workers completed air quality tests for buildup caused by the water damage and didn’t find any severe concerns for mold growing inside the building.
Homeyer explained water was getting into the walls through metal channels holding the cement fiber siding pieces together. Maryville Mayor Andy White has said in a former Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation commission meeting the siding was poorly installed and the water damage shouldn’t have happened.
Closures will move around the building in sections as crews replace every window. Homeyer said they may have to use classrooms in other Parks & Rec buildings, but the goal is to have limited disruptions.
She’s taking it a piece at a time and looking to find solutions as needed. Although the project is expected to conclude by next spring, weather, workers, equipment and supplies could halt progress.
Homeyer said they also have $40,000 budgeted to replace landscaping that has been cut down or destroyed because of the ongoing construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.