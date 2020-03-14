Job seekers with a criminal record may think their past is a hindrance to getting hired, but it’s not impossible for them to find work.
Joni Seratt, Director of Blount County Probation, said resources such as temp agencies and websites are a solid starting point for those who have a criminal record and our seeking a job. Temp agencies work well because temporary position can be a way for an organization to test if an employee will work out without having the risk of hiring them permanently while giving potential employees a chance to prove themselves beyond their record.
Websites such as felonshub.com and hirefelons.org give advice offer for those who have a criminal history. The sites also list employers that don’t require background checks, and also promote job opportunities where having a criminal record doesn’t immediately disqualify employment. Felonshub listed the U.S. Census as an employer that may hire an individual with a checkered past.
While the Census Bureau does conduct a background check, a record doesn’t immediately bar employment, according to the bureau’s website.
“The Census Bureau considers a number of relevant factors, such as the duties associated with any positions you applied for, the nature of the misconduct and how recent it was, and any evidence of rehabilitation,” according to its the website. “It is important to provide all the required information about your criminal record when it is requested.”
In addition to the job advice websites, career centers also will help those with records help find business willing to hire them, and work on other job-seeking skills such as resume building, Seratt said. Bigger corporations may be willing to hire individuals with a criminal history because the business will earn a tax break.
“The Work Opportunity Tax Credit is a federal tax credit available to employers for hiring individuals from certain targeted groups who have consistently faced significant barriers to employment,” according to the Internal Revenue Service’s website.
Veterans, ex-felons and social security income recipients are listed as a few targeted groups that have traditionally faced roadblocks to employment.
Seratt said that that while a criminal record is certainly a barrier, it isn’t everything, and if a job seeker tries to hide their past it may backfire when an organization runs a background check.
“What we try to always emphasize is always be honest,” Seratt said. “That pretty much goes for anybody whether criminal or not.”
The advice to Seratt gives to job seekers with records is similar to anyone else seeking employment: Apply to as many jobs as possible.
“To get a job they have apply for more than just one,” Serratt said. “Just like anybody else you got to go out there and just don’t discount yourself.”
Mental health help
The Helen Ross McNabb Center is a nonprofit provider of behavioral health services in East Tennessee, and in addition to mental health treatment, the center helps its clients find employment.
Shannon Dow, director of Blount county services for the Helen Ross McNabb Center, said that while a criminal record is an employment barrier, those with records often have underlying mental health issues.
That’s why the center’s case managers work on treating mental health before having their clients seek employment. While it’s possible to get hired, the real challenge is keeping a job, and mental health issues such as severe depression can lead clients to lose jobs.
“It’s more than just obtaining employment, just getting a job is not long-term success,” Dow said. “We want them to be successful in maintaining employment.”
Dow said her center partners with organizations to help clients criminal histories find work.
“We have in found, especially in Blount County, that we collaborate often with different agencies from temp agency to corporations who are willing to hire those individuals,” Dow said.
Jessica Hill, Helen Ross McNabb Center director of community relations, declined to just list organizations that have hired their clients stating it’s a more selective process.
“It’s more on a case-by-case by basis, and we work with that one individual to find employment,” Hill said. “It’s not a company saying ‘send us people who have a record.’”
