A man and woman, who wished to not be named, stands to the side after hanging an ornament for their child who died from a drug overdose. Others gathered in front of Blount County Justice Center in late November 2021 to hang ornaments in memory of family members they’ve lost.
People from across the community will gather to decorate the Christmas Memorial Tree for the fourth year in a row at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The tree will be located in front of the Blount County Justice Center, 920 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, and serves as a way to memorialize those who have lost their lives to drug overdoses in Blount County.
Program organizer Jan McCoy said the tree is not just a way for people to remember their loved ones, but also hopefully an influence for others to get help.
“For all those people who have court there that may have had some kind of drug charge, hopefully it will be a wakeup call of some sort,” she said. “You never know who it’s going to touch.”
McCoy, who lost her son to an overdose in 2014, will be present for an hour to help decorate the tree. Anyone who wishes to place an ornament is welcome to bring their own, and McCoy will also have a few extras on hand. Many, she said, choose ornaments with special emotional significance, but she recommends choosing one that can weather the outdoors. Last year, the tree was knocked over by a particularly harsh storm.
McCoy will also have a bin of ornaments from previous trees on hand in case individuals or families come looking for them. She keeps every ornament that is not collected at the end of the season.
“I think this year I’ll say ‘please pick up your ornaments by the 28th or the 29th,’ that way if they know to go get their ornament if they want it,” she said. “If they don’t, I don’t throw them away, because they mean something to somebody.”
The event is not crowded, she said, but that isn’t a bad thing. Around 20 people usually come to say the name of their loved one and put their ornaments on the tree, but afterwards McCoy said she sees many more. People are welcome to come by at their leisure to hang their ornament.
McCoy usually leaves the tree up through the Christmas season, but tries to take it down before New Years out of courtesy for the Justice Center staff.
