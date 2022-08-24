Close to a year after the city of Maryville stapled down the details for allowing food truck parks in the city, the owners of two local businesses are stepping through entrepreneurial plans to put months of debate into action.
Tina Rhea, owner of REO Cheesewagon, and Gene and Shelly Watson, owners of Tap Truck Knoxville, received sign offs from the Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals at the end of July to continue with their development plans.
Both Rhea and the Watsons said they began sifting through the planning process when the city started having public conversations about allowing food truck parks — which Gene Watson described as an ever-changing food court with local flavor.
REO Cheesewagon will celebrate five years in September, and Rhea said opening up a park has been her dream from the beginning. She plans to start small and work more features into the park. Customers often ask if REO will be parking at other food truck parks in the greater Knoxville region, she said, but she prefers to stay in her county.
“I’m a Maryville girl,” Rhea said, and added that she wants to generate taxes and provide a gathering space for others in her community, which prompted the name she chose for the park: Fireside Commons. Long term, she hopes local craft vendors will also be able to set up shop in her park.
Like Rhea, the Watsons plan to open the park first and finish developing it in phases. “We want to get the bare minimum we have to have to get up and running,” Gene Watson said. “And then as we, hopefully, become very successful, we’ll be able to add other features.”
The two have been operating Tap Truck Knoxville for about two years. “We just have enjoyed it so much we wanted to expand,” Shelly Watson said. With the opportunity to meet a variety of people in the community and owners of other food trucks, she added that they want to bring a park to Maryville like she and her husband have seen in other places.
Plans
Both conceptual maps of the parks include an outdoor recreational area for group games, a bar or tap, four to six stalls for trucks and sitting areas. The Watsons’ property is slightly larger but designed very differently in the concept plans provided to the BZA, which are subject to change throughout the planning process.
The Watsons’ idea shows spaces for trucks, seating and parking intermingled into one large section of the property, while a building separates that portion from a smaller area with more seating, a fire pit and playground. The bar and bathrooms would be located in the building.
Rhea’s concept separates the parking into one area beside of a beer garden, which includes bathrooms and seating. Spaces for food trucks are lined behind the garden and parking areas, with additional seating, a recreational area and designated dog area to the back of the property.
No regulations for food truck parks limit the number of parks allowed in the city, which was a concern raised by BZA members. During the July meeting, Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark said the market tends to control overabundances.
“Competition is going to help that too,” representative for the Watsons, Dan Monat, said at the meeting. “We can’t have 10 of them ... The tenth one is going to have a hard time making it if there’s already two great parks on both sides of town.”
Both food truck parks will have to get their final site plans reviewed and approved by the city before they can officially start building. Rhea and the Watsons project opening some time in 2023, but they said timelines are difficult to determine.
Location
Before going through the BZA, the Watsons also had to rezone their property. Situated in the middle of an industrial park, it needed to change to a commercial zoning that allows food truck parks through a special exception in the BZA.
In the area known as Laurel Branch Park, where Robert C. Jackson Drive intersects with W. Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road, the city is encouraging some commercial development. Given the location, Gene Watson said he and his wife are aiming for a suburban feel. “We want it to be a little rustic,” he said. “You don’t want it to be all asphalt.”
Rhea is leasing a little over an acre beside Little River Trading Company on E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. She said the location will be good for tourists traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and for local residents or workers because of the proximity to downtown Maryville. Blount Memorial Hospital is also close by, she noted.
“We would start with a Thursday, Friday, Saturday (schedule),” Rhea said during the BZA meeting, “and hopefully build our business to serve customers, and also support outdoor enthusiasts and tourists — get them to stop inside Maryville.”
Auto sales lots are popular along the corridor near her property, which was formerly Helton Auto. Cleaning up the vacant lot with a different type of business can help diversify options along the highway, she said. Vehicles with a trailer, RVs and bicycles will also have parking options to allow travelers to stop.
Input from other local food truck businesses will be important, Gene Watson said. “We want it to be a place that they want to come to,” he added. And Rhea said other food truck owners have expressed interest in stationing at her park.
