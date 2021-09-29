Seventeen seats are available for a paid job training and manufacturing internship program that begins Oct. 18.
The internships are customized for young adults, ages 18–26, who want to explore careers in manufacturing. They earn up to $1,000 and a nationally recognized Certified Manufacturing Associate credential from Tooling U-SME for completing the program Dec. 3.
The program is a blended model of in-person and online classes through Tooling U-SME with an option to intern in person with a local manufacturer.
Interns:
• Actively participate in 12 half days of workforce readiness training ($250 stipend),
• Work 100 paid hours with a local manufacturer or may complete hours online through Tooling-U SME ($350 stipend)
• Earn three paid half days of follow up by participating in career planning and placement, a job fair and graduation ($400 upon completion of all components and Tooling U-SME online courses).
Interns gain:
• Competitive resumes, reference lists and job interview skills
• Skills to succeed at work
• Hands-on experience with a local manufacturer
• Production associate certification from Tooling U-SME.
Participant Peyton Ogle told program administrators, “This internship is an incredible opportunity, and I am blessed to have been a part of one of the more successful groups this region has seen. My experience was phenomenal.”
Participant De’Angelo Cardwell added, “I learned a skill in industrial manufacturing that landed me a job with Scapa. Now I have a good job with great pay to support myself as a young adult.”
Call Jackie Taylor at 865-680-7668 to schedule an interview. To review the application and learn more about the program, go to: http://bcpl.pop ulr.me/arconic-internship-program. The program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Funded by a grant from the Arconic Foundation’s Global Internship Program and implemented by the Institute of International Education, the manufacturing program is a partnership among the Blount County Friends of the Library, the Blount County Public Library and Blount Partnership, in collaboration with 16 manufacturing companies in the county.
Additional partners include Pellissippi State Technical Community College, the University of Tennessee College Access and Persistence Services Outreach Center, the American Job Center, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Knoxville Urban League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.