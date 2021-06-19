Paid training and manufacturing internships are available for 17 adults ages 18-26. The program will be from July 8 through Aug. 13.
Interns who complete the program earn up to $1,000 and a nationally recognized Certified Manufacturing Associate credential from Tooling U-SME.
The program is a blended model of in-person and online classes through Tooling U-SME with an option to intern in person with a local manufacturer.
It consists of three paid components: 12 half days of workforce readiness training; 100 hours of hands-on manufacturing experience interning with a Blount County manufacturer or an option to complete the hours online; and three half days of follow-up, a career fair and graduation. Participants must complete all components.
Interns gain:
• Competitive resumes, reference lists and job interview skills
• Skills to succeed at work
• Hands-on experience with a local manufacturer
• Production Associate certification from Tooling U-SME.
Participant De’Angelo Cardwell said, “I learned a skill in industrial manufacturing that landed me a job with Scapa. Now I have a good job with great pay to support myself as a young adult.”
Call Jackie Taylor at 865-680-7668 to schedule an interview. To review the application and learn more about the program, visit http://bcpl.populr.me/arconic-internship-program. The program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Funded by a grant from the Arconic Foundation’s Global Internship Program and implemented by the Institute of International Education, the manufacturing program is a partnership among the Blount County Friends of the Library, the library and Blount Partnership in collaboration with 16 manufacturing companies in the county.
Additional partners include Pellissippi State Community College, the University of Tennessee College Access and Persistence Services Outreach Center, the American Job Center, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Knoxville Urban League.
