Ten seats are available for a paid training and manufacturing internship program that begins Jan. 25 and ends March 11.
The internships are customized for adults ages 18–26 who want to explore careers in manufacturing. Through the program participants earn up to $1,000 and a nationally recognized Certified Manufacturing Associate credential from Tooling U-SME.
The program is a blended model of in-person and online classes through Tooling U-SME with an option to intern in-person with a local manufacturer.
Interns:
• Actively participate in 12 half days of workforce readiness training;
• Work 100 paid hours with a local manufacturer or may complete hours online through Tooling-U SME; and
• Earn three paid half-days of follow up by participating in career planning and placement, a job fair and graduation.
In addition to gaining workplace skills, manufacturing experience and the manufacturing certification, interns will develop competitive resumes, reference lists and job interview skills.
Participant Peyton Ogle told program administrators, “This internship is an incredible opportunity, and I am blessed to have been a part of one of the more successful groups this region has seen. My experience was phenomenal.”
De’Angelo Cardwell added, “I learned a skill in industrial manufacturing that landed me a job with Scapa. Now I have a good job with great pay to support myself as a young adult.”
Call Jackie Taylor at 865-680-7668 to schedule an interview. To review the application and learn more about the program, go to: http://bcpl.populr.me/arconic-internship- program.
The program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Funded by a grant from the Arconic Foundation’s Global Internship Program and implemented by the Institute of International Education, the manufacturing program is a partnership among the Blount County Friends of the Library, the Blount County Public Library and Blount Partnership, in collaboration with 16 manufacturing companies in the county.
Additional partners include Pellissippi State Community College, the University of Tennessee College Access and Persistence Services Outreach Center, the American Job Center, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Knoxville Urban League.
