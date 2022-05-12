Cameron Foster, Kahlil Eaglin and Peyton Ogle learn about manufacturing from Mike Odom at Arconic during a paid internship program. The newest class in the program begins June 6 at Blount County Public Library.
Courtesy of Blount County Public Library | David Lazar
Amber Sturling interns at AESSEAL Inc. in 2019 as part of a paid manufacturing internship program funded through the Arconic Foundation Global Internship Program. The next internship program will run June 6 through July 20.
Courtesy of Blount County Public Library | David Lazar
Seats are available for a paid training and manufacturing internship program being held June 6 through July 20.
The internships are customized for adults ages 18–26 who want to explore careers in manufacturing.
Ten seats are available for participants to earn up to $1,000 and a nationally recognized Certified Manufacturing Associate credential from Tooling U-SME.
Based on data from previous participants, at least 75% are hired full time and 25% transition to postsecondary education and training.
The program is a blended model of in-person and online classes through Tooling U-SME with an option to intern in-person with a local manufacturer.
Interns participate in 15 half days of workforce readiness training and then either work 100 paid hours with a local manufacturer or complete hours online through Tooling-U SME. They earn three paid half days by participating in career planning and placement, a job fair and graduation.
During the program interns develop competitive resumes, reference lists, job interview skills and workplace skills.
Participant Peyton Ogle told program administrators, “This internship is an incredible opportunity, and I am blessed to have been a part of one of the more successful groups this region has seen. My experience was phenomenal.”
Participant De’Angelo Cardwell added, “I learned a skill in industrial manufacturing that landed me a job with Scapa. Now I have a good job with great pay to support myself as a young adult.”
The program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Funded by a grant from the Arconic Foundation’s Global Internship Program and implemented by the Institute of International Education, the manufacturing program is a partnership among the Blount County Friends of the Library, the Blount County Public Library, and Blount Partnership, in collaboration with 16 manufacturing companies in the county.
Additional partners include the University of Tennessee College Access and Persistence Services Outreach Center, the American Job Center, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and the Knoxville Urban League.
