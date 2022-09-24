There are those who consider the Smoky Mountains picture perfect. With their sweeping vistas and magnificent views, that’s hardly an exaggeration. In fact, these mountains have always inspired artists to try and capture their beauty through works of art that convey the grace and serenity that draw record numbers of visitors to the park every year.
Plein Air in the Smokies will continue that tradition over the course of the coming week, beginning Monday, Sept. 26 and continuing through Sunday, Oct. 2. Drawing its name from a French term that means “out of doors” and refers to creating works of art in the open air, the event will welcome 20 nationally acclaimed Plein Air artists to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The artists will paint at scheduled times in Elkmont, Cades Cove, and in other locations of their choosing while the public is given opportunity to observe.
On Saturday morning, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m., the City of Maryville will host the “Quick Draw Festival” at the Greenbelt Pavilion, an event that will challenge 45 local artists to complete paintings within a specific amount of time. Their work will then be judged and made available for sale.
On Saturday evening, a ticketed reception will be held at the Clayton Center of the Arts. The work that was created in the park throughout the week will be judged and awards will be presented. Those in attendance will be given a first opportunity to purchase the framed paintings. The $250 cost of admission can be used towards the price of one of the paintings.
The sale will then be opened to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 2.
The artists involved in this initiative represent a variety of painting styles, mediums and disciplines, and come from several states and diverse backgrounds. One is a former medical doctor. Another is a former managing partner in a law firm. One of the artists is a former illustrator for Disney.
Lauren Gass, who has held the position of Senior Special Projects Director for Friends of the Smokies for the past 20 years, helped spearhead this event.
“Our blogger, Julie Dodd, had attended the Plein Air event at Grand Canyon National Park and then asked why we weren’t doing something similar in the Smokies,” Gass told The Daily Times. We had conversations with the park, and then, Dana Soehn from the National Park Service, Nancy Daves from the Friends of the Smokies board and I traveled to the Grand Canyon last September to observe their event. Dana was able to talk to her counterparts at Grand Canyon and they determined that this type of event would not have an adverse impact on park visitors or park staff. At that point, we made a decision to move forward.”
She said that it took more than a year of planning to put all the activities into place. A special committee met regularly, beginning last November, in order to work out every detail of the week-long activities. In addition, Dr. Carl Gombert, Art Professor at Maryville College, made arrangements to show the work at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the college campus.
Gass said that this particular Plein Air gathering makes Smoky Mountain National Park only the only national park aside from Grand Canyon National Park to host a Plein Air event. Her group now has plans to make it an annual event. she said.“Generations of artists have traveled to the Smokies to capture its beauty on canvas, and that work has attracted attention, tourism, and eventually made the case for a national park,” Gass added. “We believe it’s important to revisit the relationship between art and natural space, because it’s a reminder of the beauty in our backyard and our responsibility to protect this special place.”
