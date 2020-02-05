No one will have to worry about forgetting Maddox Wade’s birthday.
Wade was the only baby born on Feb. 2 — or 02/02/2020 — at Blount Memorial Hospital, making him the county’s only palindrome baby so far this year.
In 2020, three dates, Feb. 2 (02/02/2020), Feb. 11 (02/11/20) and Feb. 22 (02/22/20), will be palindromes — groupings of words, symbols or numbers that read the same forward and backward.
Josh and Amy Wade were excited when they found out their baby was due on a palindrome date.
“We were hoping it would be true that he would be born on the second,” Josh Wade said. “And it was.”
The couple began to think the baby was going to arrive early when Amy Wade went into labor on Feb. 1, but Maddox Wade held out and was born at 3:34 p.m. He weighed 6.57 pounds and was 19.5 inches.
“He was definitely a little blessing for us,” Josh Wade said.
