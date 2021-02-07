Nearly a year after the county approved spending $800,000 for new field houses at Heritage and William Blount high schools, little progress is visible.
Blount County Maintenance Supervisor Denny Garner explained to the Board of Education last week that the COVID-19 pandemic and weather have been obstacles.
While he initially estimated each building could be complete in about six months under ideal conditions, Garner noted, “We’ve not had ideal conditions.”
The Blount County Commission gave its approval in February 2020 for the school district to spend the money from its fund balance, previously undesignated money.
The city of Maryville required a site plan for tapping into its water and sewer lines in early March, and then two things happened.
The engineer for C2RL was stuck in Europe for five weeks by the outbreak of COVID-19, Garner said, and on March 18 the project was postponed as school and county officials expected revenues to take a hit during the pandemic.
On Aug. 4, 2020, they finally broke ground on the first student training facility to be built, at Heritage. A detailed chart Garner gave the board noted numerous rain and snow delays since, and he explained that while the county Highway Department doing some parts will save about $250,000, those workers aren’t available when they must pave the roads.
Garner estimated with about 50 working days of good weather the building at HHS could be completed.
However, increased prices linked to the pandemic could hit the William Blount facility. Garner said he ordered the steel sprinkler before a price increase of more than 20%, but the cost of a 4-by-8-foot sheet of OSB (oriented strand board) has at least quadrupled from the $7 it was last year.
“I’m working hard with my contractors and vendors,” Garner told the school board.
WBHS science labs
During the Thursday, Feb. 4, meeting, the school board approved spending $1.79 million from its capital improvements fund for science lab renovations at William Blount High School, awarding the contract for the work to Knoxville-based Skilled Services LLC.
The board approved Director Rob Britt’s contract with no changes and voted to hire an assistant chief financial officer, with no discussion. With federal COVID-19 relief funding this year, the school district’s budget will exceed $100 million.
Following up on earlier payments to elementary schools, the board voted this month to send $7,500 to each of the four middle schools, $10,000 each to HHS and WBHS, and $5,000 to the Samuel Everett School of Innovation. The money will come from the first round of federal COVID-19 relief money the district received, and each school is receiving directions on how it may spend the funding for instruction.
In proposing the payments, board member Fred Goins has noted the difficulties schools face in holding fundraisers during the pandemic.
Long-term planning
The school board also voted to issue a request for proposals for a consultant to assess future school enrollment and assist with long-term planning. The last time Blount County Schools had such a study was in 1997, and that was primarily for planning middle schools.
“We’ve got a long-range planning problem right now,” board member Vandy Kemp said, referring to population shifts in the county and declining enrollment in the district.
The board referred to its Facilities Committee a request for a utilities easement on Carpenters Middle School property, which the county owns but the school district uses.
A developer planning an 800-home neighborhood in the area wants to connect across the property to a Maryville sewer line. Board Chair Robbie Kirkland said if the district later builds a high school there, it would want to connect to the sewer line, but school officials are concerned that the placement of the line could bar future building.
