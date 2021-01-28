Blount County Public Library leaders plan to weather the ongoing COVID-19 storm by possibly laying off 10 or more employees and altering services.
Pandemic restrictions have sunk revenues by at least $140,000 and battered operational norms at the library, officials said. Following a Jan. 9 retreat, library board members began discussing staff layoffs and changes in service.
The library also will remain open only 57 hours a week indefinitely because of the pandemic, though it intends to eventually return to the 69½ hours required by state-level agreements.
Overall, it may take three to five years for the library to completely recover from 2020’s fallout, officials said, but adding even then the library will look very different.
The pandemic created sharp reductions in meeting room rentals, events, late fees, cafe sales and general activity.
County and city funding has not dropped off, however, and library Director K.C. Williams emphasized in an interview Wednesday that she’s very thankful for local governments’ continued financial support. Each entity gives money to the library based on an agreed-upon, population-based assessment. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, those contributions will total $2,461,732.80, the same as 2019-20.
But revenues, grants and contributions aren’t everything right now.
“Throwing money at this is not going to solve the problem,” Williams told The Daily Times. Leaders have referred to the changes as a “culture shift” and are deep in discussions about how to make it successful.
In February, they’ll meet to decide on a plan of action for at least the next year. This will include how many employees to lay off, which ones are retiring and which ones should be shifted from part time to full time.
Williams said she was not comfortable giving the exact number of staff that would be laid off, saying nothing is final, but board Chairman Andy Simon estimated between 10 and 13 workers.
Some employees said they are nervous about any changes. A staff member who wanted to remain anonymous because they do not speak for the library said Wednesday it’s been “stressful being in public service.”
The staff member noted where many Tennessee libraries have severely limited public access to the building, BCPL is keeping its doors open. According to data collected by library officials, an estimated 500 people visit the library daily, down from 1,200 daily before the virus.
“There’s been a lot of stress during the pandemic,” the staff member said. “So, this is icing of stress on top of the cake of stress.”
Williams said library “staff are awesome” and agreed the months ahead are going to be stressful, especially given those who are not laid off will have more responsibilities once the new model is implemented.
But throughout COVID-19, she noted, operations have remained steady. “They are doing a great job because there are a lot of libraries that never opened their doors to people,” Williams said. “And it’s scary here, I’m not going to lie: People don’t always wear their masks. The county has their rules for how they deal with staff exposed to the virus. Ours are 10 times stricter.”
“The easiest way with just a base staff is for all the employees to do all the jobs,” Simon, the board of trustees chair, told The Daily Times in a recent interview, discussing how staff will have to function after the restructuring. “The library’s never done that before. ... Everyone who’s an employee there has to be able to do everything.”
As the library tries to navigate an uncertain future, it’s trying to reevaluate income models and craft a preliminary budget for the next 18 months.
“Using the money that we’re getting and the changes we want to implement, we’re fine,” Simon noted.
Meanwhile, the library is currently wading through budgetary measures with county government to pay for a recently defunct boiler system and a leaky roof.
Together, the repair projects will cost more than $100,000.
