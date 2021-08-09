Eight local leaders later this month will hold a virtual panel discussing the impact of Medicaid block grants on health care in Tennessee.
The TennCare block grant has been a divisive and controversial topic since it was first approved by former President Donald Trump during his last weeks in office, officials said in a press release.
Eight experts will discuss what the block grants mean for health care in the state, if it will save money, and whether or not it could cause vulnerable populations to lose their coverage.
The panel will include Aaron Bradley, administrator of the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency; Republican state Rep. Richard Briggs; Katie Cahill, associate director of the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy; Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson; Melissa Knight, executive director of the Interfaith Health Clinic; University of Tennessee College of Nursing Professor Carole Myers; Judy Roitman, executive director of Tennessee Health Care Campaign; and Kinikia Young, senior director of Health Policy and Advocacy at the Tennessee Justice Center.
The event is sponsored by Rescuing Health and the Maryville Huddle. The panel will take place from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and is open to the public. Access to the Zoom panel discussion can be found on the Maryville Huddle’s Facebook page.
