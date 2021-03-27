Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Keep Sevier Beautiful announced they will host a litter pickup volunteer opportunity along the Spur at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Participants of all ages are welcome, including children if they're accompanied by an adult.
Participants will meet at the Gatlinburg Welcome Center, 1011 Banner Road, at 8:45 a.m. to register, get supplies and attend a safety briefing.
More than 10 million people travel this five-mile scenic roadway between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge each year to begin their visit to the park, but many motorists discard litter, food waste and drink containers along the park road every day, park officials said in a news release.
Details of the cleanup are available at keepsevierbeautiful.org.
