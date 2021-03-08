Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Monday it will be implementing a reservation system for group access to Blount's Whiteoak Sink area during the 2021 wildflower season, April 12-30.
The park is using this system to protect wildflowers from large groups of people and subsequent damage, according to a Monday press release.
The area is just south of Townsend, accessible by Laurel Creek Road via Schoolhouse Gap Trail.
Groups of between eight and 12 people will be allowed during this trial project, which also is aimed at protecting native bats.
To limit crowds, group leaders will have to make reservations for a visiting permit at recreation.gov. A standard special park use fee of $50 is required for each permit along with a $6 reservation fee. Payments can be made online.
"By managing group size and frequency through this trial permit system, park managers hope to further reduce impacts," the release stated.
Permit reservations will be open starting at 10 a.m. March 11.
