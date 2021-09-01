Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are opening a hay-harvesting opportunity in fields adjacent to Oconaluftee Visitor Center and along Newfound Gap Road near Smokemont Campground, park officials said in a Wednesday news release.
Those interested can harvest hay though an agricultural special park use permit, for which they can submit an application.
The fields, composed of five parcels totaling 53 acres, are kept open to preserve the cultural landscape associated with the early 1900s.
"The permittee will be authorized to sell, trade, or barter the hay harvested under the authority of the permit," the release stated. "Agricultural special park use agreements are a tool used to preserve the open, pastoral appearance of the land without attempting to reproduce, on a large scale, a replica of the agricultural fields that existed when the park was established."
For more information, email Jamie Sanders at jamie_sanders@nsp.gov or 865-436-1296.
Applications for this program are due Sept. 15.
