Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced today at just before 12:30 p.m. that Sugarlands, Oconaluftee and Cades Cove visitor centers are closed until further notice.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from state and local public health officials in consultation with National Park Services Public Health Service officers, these facilities are closed "for the safety of staff and visitors."
At this time, seasonally open park campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails and restroom facilities located adjacent to visitor centers remain open and accessible to the public, the park said in a press release.
For more information about current conditions in the park, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.
