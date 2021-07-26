A portion of Bradley Fork Trail from the intersection of Cabin Flats Trail to the intersection with Hughes Ridge Trail will be closed from Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Oct. 28, according to a Great Smoky Mountains National Park news release Monday.
The closure is for a rehabilitation project to address erosion concerns, reduce trail rutting and restore the trail tread to a surface that will provide for a safer and more enjoyable experience for hikers and equestrians.
Though the 3.3 miles of trail will be closed most weekdays, it will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and on federal holidays.
Additionally, Bradley Fork will be closed to equestrian traffic from Aug. 16 through March 1, 2022.
