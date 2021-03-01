Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Monday maintenance crews will close the Spur's southbound lane today, March 2, as crews do roadside cleanup.
Last week, crews picked up more than 50 large bags of litter and trash from unsecured loads along the northbound Spur.
People who transport unsecured trash loads from rental units or private residences to trash collection centers often contribute to roadside litter, the park said in a press releases.
