Great Smoky Mountains National Park will co-host the National Park Service Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout, a three-day social media event that will offer a trove of unique park adventures visitors can enjoy from the comfort of their own living rooms or as a part of a backyard campout.
Twenty national park units across the American South and Caribbean have teamed up for the effort, which kicks off on Facebook at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.
The weekend series features a range of videos, activities and livestreams suitable for all ages and covering topics from history to nature and recreation. Viewers can listen to songs and stories of the national parks with Florida’s Biscayne National Park, attend a virtual astronomy program hosted by Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in Louisiana, learn to set up a Civil War tent at Georgia’s Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park or join in any of the other activities taking place throughout the weekend.
“We are pleased to virtually share these unique camping experiences from our fellow parks over the holiday weekend,” GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a news release.
“We also welcome you back to the park where you can find more than 100 backcountry campsites offering the perfect place for a socially distanced camping experience.”
As part of the virtual campout, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will present an interactive, virtual at-home camping trip at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 24.
Visit www.nps.gov/subjects/camping or follow @GreatSmokyMountainsNPS and #VirtualCampout on Facebook for a full schedule of activities. “Pitch a tent, grill a s’more, find your park, and virtually “camp out,” the release states.
For help planning a backcountry camping experience in the park, visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/backcountry-camping.htm or call 865-436-1297 to speak with a ranger during business hours.
