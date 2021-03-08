Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff announced Monday they've postponed a 175-acre prescribed burn along the park boundary in Wears Valley.
The burn was supposed to start Monday, but will instead kick off today, March 9, weather permitting.
The delay comes as humidity conditions in the area are relatively low right now, according to a Monday press release.
Additionally, crews may conduct a 90-acre burn in Cades Cove along Sparks Lane later this week.
