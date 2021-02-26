Great Smoky Mountains National Park released a video Friday that highlights its Smokies Hikes for Healing program, an initiative led by Park Superintendent Cassius Cash in response to the social upheavals of 2020.
The 4-minute video documents a program aimed at providing “a space for people to have open conversations about racism, diversity, and inclusion in a place long recognized for its incredible diversity,” according to the announcement.
“As an African American man and son of a police officer, I found myself overwhelmed with the challenges we faced in 2020 and the endless news cycle that focused on racial unrest,” Cash said in a press release. “My medicine for dealing with this stress was a walk in the woods, and I felt called to share that experience with others. Following a summer hike in the park, I brought together our team to create an opportunity for people to come together for sharing, understanding, and healing.”
That opportunity provided an “ideal backdrop” for conversations among the 60 individuals who participated in the hikes. More than 200 people applied to the program.
Longtime park partner Great Smoky Mountains Association assisted in the creative development of the program and website, according to the announcement, along with financial support from Friends of the Smokies and New Belgium Brewing Company.
The park released a video highlighting the program’s conversation, theme and leadership. It can be found with other information at www.smokieshikesforhealing.org.
