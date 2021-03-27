Great Smoky Mountains National Park in partnership with the University of Tennessee Extension Institute of Agriculture and Great Smoky Mountains Association announced its Storybook Trail of the Smokies literacy program.
April 3 through May 30, visitors are invited to experience a trailside activity centered on four children's books and an accompanying on-the-trail read-along on the 1-mile Cosby Nature Trail, near Cosby Campground.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to offer a new, immersive approach for young readers to experience the stories of the Smokies in a way that brings them to life on the trail,” park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a news release.
The events are tailored for teachers, homeschool groups and parents and can be supplemented with standards-based materials.
For more information about the program visit smokiesinformation.org.
