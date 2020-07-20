The Great Smoky Mountains National Park wants the public's perspective on a possible mountain bike trail system on the unfinished section of Foothills Parkway.
The park will start an environmental assessment and public comment period lasting 30 days concerning a proposed bike trail project in Wears Valley.
According to information accompanying the announcement, the project would be on section 8D of the Foothills Parkway and would address a need for recreational development in the Wears Valley area.
In virtual public meetings at 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 30, park officials will give an overview of the proposed bike trail project and answer questions.
The meeting will be online and the public can submit comments at parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails, a page where they also can access Zoom meeting links.
