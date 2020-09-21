Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers discovered a bear skin and racist sign on the park’s Foothills Parkway entrance Saturday, officials said.
The phrase “HERE TO THE LAKE BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER” was written on a piece of cardboard that was affixed to the park’s entrance sign next to a black bear’s skin on the Foothills Parkway West Entrance sign near the U.S. Highway 321 intersection in Walland.
National Park Service officials said Monday the incident is under investigation and are offering a reward.
“I can verify that the message and a bear skin was found on the Foothills Parkway sign on Saturday, September 19,” GSMNP spokeswoman Jessica Snow emailed. “Our Law Enforcement Rangers are investigating the incident and we don’t have any further information to release to the public at this time.”
In a press release, Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy encouraged anyone who knows anything about the vandalism to come forward.
“We take vandalism incidents seriously in the park, and this particular incident is particularly egregious,” Hendy said. “It is for this reason we are offering a reward for information.”
Investigators are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible. People with information can contact investigators by calling or texting 888-653-0009, online at www.nps.gov/isb, by email at nps_isb@nps.gov, on Facebook at @Investiga tiveServicesNPS or on Twitter at @SpecialA gentNPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.