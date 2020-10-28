Search and rescue team members found the missing Knox County hiker with no "major injuries during his overnight experience in the backcountry," Great Smokey Mountains national park said Thursday.
Fred Braden Jr., 56, of Powell, was reported missing at about 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Rangers were "assisting him to the trailhead for further assessment," a park press release Wednesday afternoon states.
More than 30 people assisted in the search of more than 20 acres of off-trail areas along with 30 miles of park trails.
The Incident Command Team established a mobile base of operations in the Tremont area using a new Incident Command trailer donated by the Friends of the Smokies, the release states.
No other information was disclosed.
