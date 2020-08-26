Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday they soon will reopen several picnic areas, campgrounds and other areas formerly closed because of COVID-19.
Following White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the park will reopen the following areas on Sept. 3:
• Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cataloochee and Cosby campgrounds
• Big Creek, Cataloochee, Round Bottom and Tow String horse camps
• Heintooga and Look Rock picnic areas
• Little Greenbrier Road
Other areas, including all trails, backcountry campsites and shelters, will remain open. Only the Appalachian Clubhouse will stay closed.
“We are pleased to be able to offer more opportunities for visitors to disperse and recreate in the park in time for the Labor Day holiday and our busy fall season,” Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in the announcement. “The park has experienced record visitation this summer and we want to remind everyone that we need your help more than ever to keep the park protected and clean.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.