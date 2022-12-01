The National Park Service held a presentation and Q&A session about upcoming parking fees inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at Townsend’s city hall Wednesday, November 30.
National Park ranger Kendra Straub provided audience members with an update on the Park it Forward program that was officially adopted in August. The program, which encompasses both the parking fees and other changes to parking policies, will be implemented March 1.
Straub said that Park it Forward is “a really big change in the way we manage the Park, and we acknowledge that. And so we’re really working hard, mostly behind the scenes right now, on a lot of communication tools.” The presentation was intended to serve as one of those tools.
Money from the passes will stay inside the park and be used to improve users’ experiences, Straub said. She added that the fees collected will go toward staffing the park with more maintenance workers, rangers and law enforcement.
She began the presentation by laying out the basics of the program. Starting in the spring, people parking inside the Smokies will need to pay a $5 fee to purchase a day’s parking pass, a $15 fee for a weekly pass and a $40 fee for an annual pass.
The fees remain the same regardless of a vehicle’s size or the number of its occupants. There’s a 15-minute grace period, but beyond that window, visitors will need a parking tag. Purchasing a pass won’t mean reserving a set parking space, and Straub said that spaces will remain available on a “first come, first served” basis.
The daily pass is valid until midnight the day after purchase. If someone bought a pass at 9 p.m., for example, he or she would be able to park for three hours before their pass expired.
The passes will include the vehicle’s license plate number. Annual passes, designed as window clings, will be available for purchase online from Great Smoky Mountains Association. They are the only passes that can be shipped to a person’s house. Recreation.gov will sell daily and weekly tags that can be printed.
Great Smoky Mountains Association will also sell the tags over the counter at visitor centers, and visitors will be able to buy passes at automated fee machines throughout the Park. All tags must be displayed in a person’s vehicle. Digital copies of the passes will not be accepted, given internet connectivity issues in the Park. Straub said Park officials weren’t certain about when passes would be available to purchase, but commented that they would go on sale well before March 1.
NPS will also attempt to crack down on illegal parking, especially in cases where a vehicle is parked dangerously, damaging resources or increasing traffic congestion.
In response to a question about enforcement, Straub explained, “There’s warning stickers, there’s courtesy notices, there’s verbal warnings, there’s written notices and there’s impoundment. There’s a lot of tools in the toolbox, and enforcement is a very important part of the strategy.”
She told the audience that the parking fees aren’t designed to limit visits, but rather to help the Park address issues that have arisen with its increased use.
“We’re not limiting sales of parking tags,” she commented. “It’s not a mechanism to limit visitation in any way.”
Another audience member wondered, “Have you all (NPS) already developed a map of the places where people can park?” He noted that there are numerous pull-offs on Tremont Road, for instance, and asked if those would be restricted.
“It’s not that everywhere in the park, if you’re not in a paved spot, you’re illegally parked,” Straub responded. “Visitors, including us, you’ll see it on the ground. You’re either looking at a barrier or a sign, or you’re not. And if you’re not, you’re okay to park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.