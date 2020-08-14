Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Friday there will be closures on the Spur for routine repairs in August.
Maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge beginning Monday, Aug 17, through Thursday, Aug. 27.
The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays each week.
Roadways will remain open during these times, but drivers should anticipate delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.
Residents with questions can follow @SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park's website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.
