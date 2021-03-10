Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced in a Wednesday news release that staff members will host three upcoming volunteer opportunities in campgrounds and picnic areas in preparation for the busy spring season.
Volunteers will assist staff in performing maintenance on tent pads, removing debris from sites by hand and clearing leaves.
Park staff will provide necessary tools and safety gear.
The three-hour volunteer opportunities will be 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates:
• Friday, March 12, at Smokemont Campground and Collins Creek Picnic Area
• Saturday, March 13, at Look Rock Picnic Area
• Friday, March 19, at Elkmont Campground
Park staff will follow COVID-19 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
All work will be performed outside and masks will be required when physical distancing isn’t feasible. Pre-registration is required and group sizes will be limited to eight volunteers per site.
The park requires volunteers to wear sturdy footwear and dress for cold, wet and changing weather conditions. Additionally, participants must be over 16 years old.
These service events are ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on work alongside experienced park staff, the release stated.
Those interested can contact GSMNP Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov for more information and to register for the service opportunities.
