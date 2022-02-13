In the past five years, the city of Maryville has contributed nearly $1.4 million to refurbishing parks and plans to continue updates in the next few years.
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said a lot of the city’s budget for the new fiscal year beginning July 1 will likely allocate funds to update assets the city already owns, such as parks.
During the annual Maryville City Council retreat in January, when city staff meet to give updates on each department, Public Services Director Angie Luckie overviewed park projects.
Luckie said the city completed a park improvement study to know what Maryville’s parks need, or as she stated, to “shore up what we own.”
A large chunk of the past five years’ park funding was $560,000 allocated to John Sevier Park, the first play area in Maryville inclusive for all ages and abilities, which features ramps and soft pavement.
The city also paid to install a new liner and pump into the John Sevier pool. The five years before, even more money was spent to rebuild the pool.
Looking ahead to the future, Luckie said the city plans to restripe, repave — essentially re-do — the basketball court at Sandy Springs Park and repave the trails and road. With a new pavilion, a concession stand, ball fields and the most recently finished amphitheater, half the park updates are complete.
Also at Sandy Springs, she said the city will need to widen the sidewalk for handicap accessibility. Once all updates are completed, she added the park shouldn’t need updating for the next several decades.
Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act for handicap accessibility has been and will continue to be a source of park updates.
The restrooms at Jack Greene Park aren’t ADA compliant, although they likely were when the park was built, Luckie said. The city needs to do work such as raising the height of the sinks and other updates, similar to what they’ve completed at Sandy Springs. John Sevier also needs ADA compliant sidewalks and restrooms.
Bicentennial Park doesn’t have public restrooms, but near the PetSafe dog park, dam and shuffleboard is a place she believes would be good to build since crowds assemble in the area.
She also talked about adding a full trail around the fields at Amerine Park, where there’s a partial sidewalk now, for parents and others to use while children practice. The parking lot also needs repair and the basketball court resurfacing.
The county as a whole has several free-to-the-public areas, like parks, to upkeep.
The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission approved the purchase of several renovation items during their February meeting.
The two main goals for the basketball court inside Everett Recreation Center will be updated and made adjustable for younger children to be able to use.
Labor and hardware for the pole replacement will cost $7,353, bankrolled by the county capital improvement fund.
Last spring, commission members had a bid for about $3,500 less to make the goals adjustable, which shows how the economy and market have changed in the past year, one member said.
The same member added that bids from construction companies have been hard to contract for the renovation of the Springbrook Park restrooms behind the recreation center and near the trails.
Commission members approved $12,508, provided through the Alcoa capital improvement fund, to replace the roof and siding on the building and doors, as well as paint.
