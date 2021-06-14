A pendulum swing from pandemic lag to outdoor-activity-interest boom this summer is hitting Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation hard. And leaders are thrilled.
Parks and Rec program attendance is up by an estimated 30% to 40% in 2021, said Director Joe Huff, adding he thinks those numbers might be conservative guesses.
Most every summer camp isn’t just full, it’s got a waiting list.
“This year has been a challenge because we can’t accommodate everyone. It’s a little stressful,” Huff said after the Parks and Rec Commission regular meeting on Friday. “At the same time, it’s exciting our programs are so popular that everyone wants to be involved.”
It’s “common sense,” Huff added. People being “bottled up for a year” has led parents to find ways to get their kids outdoors and active.
With more than 20 youth programs, more than 20 adult programs and a generous handful of events for children and adults alike, Parks and Rec is the perfect size for its community, especially as its facilities recently have seen both growth and rehabilitation, he said.
But now that programs are somewhat bursting at the seams, leaders are taking the upcoming season to figure out whether it’s a COVID-19 backlash, a sign of residential growth or something else.
Huff, who has been with Parks and Rec nearly 40 years, said this increased interest in programming is somewhat unprecedented.
“We’ve had a lot of popular summers, but compared to the past 10-15 years, participation is much more than it has been,” Huff said, adding in recent years, summer camps have been partially full or potentially booked up, but this year “no matter what we threw out there, they filled up.”
Parks and Rec Recreation Specialist Missey Wright illustrated this during the June 11 meeting.
She said a camp called “Sports and More” originally had only 70 slots available. When it filled up, leaders decided to raise the number to 90. It’s still full, Wright said, adding leaders did the same thing for a performing arts camp.
Booming attendance spells more than lots of work for a thriving Parks and Rec system: It also allows staff members to recoup from a sagging 2020, when cancellations were rampant as virus numbers spiked.
Revenue is on its way back up now, and what’s more, Alcoa and Maryville governments are putting money into improving facilities: Sandy Springs Park is in a years’-long spruce-up phase, bankrolled by the city of Maryville. Alcoa leaders said in recent budget meetings they would commit money to rebuild tennis courts at Springbrook Park.
Parks and Rec leaders made early 2020 cuts and revisions and played their budget cards conservatively throughout the pandemic. That put them in a good fiscal place this year, Huff said, adding he’s very thankful to the three governments and how they contribute to Parks and Rec’s vision for ongoing outdoor leisure in Blount.
“It’s good to see the kids get outside the house and do something, that’s the key,” Huff said. “I think they’ve been in the house for a while: Mentally and physically, that can’t be good for you. ... I think people during the pandemic if they didn’t really know how important parks were before, they do now.”
Huff said he isn’t immediately ready to start hiring new people to meet demand, but this summer will help Parks and Rec leaders decide how to adapt. Huff told commissioners the organization also will have to consider raising entry-level wages for employees because they’re being outstripped by area businesses in an economy clawing for workers in so many sectors.
“We want to grow as the community grows,” Huff said. “We want to be able to offer more things if that need is there.”
Visit parksrec.com to learn more about programming and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.