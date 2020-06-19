Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation playgrounds are now open after nearly three months of COVID-19 closures.
Parks and Rec announced the reopening Friday in a social media statement. As with other outdoor areas, officials are asking kids and parents to be virus aware.
"Play at your own risk," they said in a statement. "Due to the COVID -19 virus, we strongly recommend you take precautions when using playgrounds as they are not sanitized."
The statement included a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notice on how to stay infection free at playgrounds.
CDC recommends park visitors stay 6 feet apart, use hand sanitizer and wear masks while they're enjoying playgrounds.
Parks and Rec also opened Springbrook Pool on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.