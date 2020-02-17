As it gets closer to its next budget year, the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission is adding a few finishing touches on various 2020 improvements.
During their Feb. 14 meeting, Parks & Rec commission members voted unanimously to allow $37,659 in spending on three initiatives brought to the fore by Director Joe Huff. The money will be spent on a new mower, new scoreboards and several benches and trash receptacles at the improved Alcoa Duck Pond.
Construction on the duck pond is nearing completion and Parks & Rec will spend $9,961 on seven new benches and seven trash cans, replacing the ones already there.
Huff said the benches and cans will be purchased from American Recycled Plastic, an outdoor furniture company in Friendsville and money to purchase them will come out of capital improvement funds for Alcoa.
They are supposed to resemble benches and cans already in place at Springbrook Park.
Maryville representative for the commission Andy White asked Huff why none of the benches were reserved for memorial use, allowing community members to donate money toward them instead of footing the entire bill through internal funding.
“When we do our benches here, we put a plaque in front of it,” Huff explained. “Somebody could still do that.”
“I was just getting at, if you’re buying six or seven benches, I don’t know what the demand is on these things, but if you have two or three people (who want to donate), how do you save the government some money: Let them do their memorial bench,” White said.
Huff said Parks & Rec doesn’t get as many calls for memorial benches anymore, but the plaque option was still open.
New mower, scoreboards
The commission also approved $14,362 in spending for a new lawnmower to replace a 2012 John Deere model with a diesel Hustler, an expenditure that will also come out of capital improvement funds. The old mower will be marked as surplus and sold.
Finally, commissioners approved spending on two scoreboards, set to be purchased for a total of $13,336. The boards will be put in at Sandy Springs Park, this less than a year after Parks & Rec also replaced scoreboards at Everett Park, Huff noted.
“This year, with some of the renovations we’re doing at Sandy Springs with the new ball field and hopefully some renovations on the stands, — we’ll see — we figured it would be a good time to replace the scoreboards, too,” Huff said. The money will come out of the capital improvement funds for the city of Maryville.
The price tag includes the installation cost, he added.
Inclusive park
Near the end of the Feb. 14 meeting, Blount Commissioner Jim Hammontree lamented the fact that BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee grant money for an inclusive playground in John Sevier Park did not come through.
In 2019, the Maryville Lions Club worked with Parks & Rec to apply for the grant, but Kathy McGee with advocacy group ARC of the Great Smokies — she has been spearheading the call to bring an inclusive playground to Blount — confirmed the insurance giant said it was not funding a playground this year.
She noted, however, the grant had been praised for being well-written and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee encouraged the group to apply again.
Meanwhile, the Lions Club International Foundation awarded the project a $100,000 matching grant which could be the financial push the project needs to really get going.
“This funding, along with another $100,000 matching grant from GameTime and those donations from individuals in the Blount community puts the playground funding over the 25% mark and ahead of the fundraising schedule,” Chuck Bailey of the Maryville Lions Club and Treasurer for the Blount Inclusive Playground project said in a press release.
McGee said it was important to note this money was not a guarantee until the public started giving.
Should it reach funding and approval goals, the recreational area would be the fourth inclusive playground in East Tennessee partially funded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation, according to a press release on the project’s progress.
With the Lions Club at the forefront of fundraising effort, organizers are hoping funding will reach 85% of goal by fall 2020.
At that point, the group said it could even begin to make purchase orders.
