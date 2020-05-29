After nearly a month’s delay as COVID-19 kept Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission leaders uncertain, there are now plans to open the county’s two swimming pools to the public in June, with various restrictions.
Parks and Rec Director Joe Huff announced in a commission meeting Friday the department’s goal is to open John Sevier Pool on June 5 and Springbrook Pool on June 19.
Traditionally, pools open in mid-May, but social distancing standards from Gov. Bill Lee’s office left Parks and Rec in limbo until recently.
Now guidelines from Lee’s Economic Recovery initiative have outlined exactly how pools are supposed to work during daily increases in pandemic numbers.
Huff said he remains cautious even though the department is adhering to guidelines. He has called other organizations across the state and even surveyed locals regarding the decision to reopen.
“I’m really concerned about social distancing,” Huff said. “It’s not going to happen the way it should.”
He added that there have been meetings with pool managers and there will be efforts to maintain health and safety standards, but that doesn’t mean a full pool season is guaranteed. He said there are currently no circumstances under which the pools would definitely close.
“We feel like we’ve got a pretty good plan right now, but next week it might be a bad plan,” he said. “It’s not going be a perfect situation, but if we’re going to open them, that’s what we have to deal with.”
That plan involves keeping track of how many people are at the pool at a given time and exactly who those people are through a sign-in system.
There also will be limited capacities at both locations and large groups will essentially be prohibited. Numbers on exactly how many people will be allowed haven’t been determined. But numbers on how many Blount residents want the pools to be open have, and they’ve been part of the decision-making process.
According to a Parks and Rec survey of about 830 respondents, around 47% said they were likely or very likely to visit either pool. Around 15% of respondents were undecided and around 38% said they were unlikely or strongly unlikely to visit the pools.
Huff said safety will come down to personal responsibility. Lifeguards and pool managers will not be enforcing social distancing, though they might “advise” people if necessary.
Pools aren’t the only things that will be coming back to life as summer approaches.
Camps also are kicking off several no-contact programs.
The first week of June, the three-week Sports and More Camp and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Summer Camp will launch, followed by soccer camps, softball clinics, performing arts, nature camps and others. These also will be subjected to decreased numbers and times, with no more than around 50 participants per camp and small groups of 10 or less.
Parks and Rec Assistant Director Chris Clark said leaders are waiting for more information on whether or not contact sports camps will be able to proceed in 2020. That’s why day programs like soccer, for example, will only be doing drills for the time being, no scrimmaging.
Before any participants start the day, they have to have their temperatures taken. Dugouts now will be spaced apart and handshake lines are a thing of the past for the time being.
To plan ahead, Clark said they are asking people to register at least a week in advance.
Other programs are still on hold for the time being, waiting for more instruction from the state level to restart.
These and other changes have left a significant mark on Parks and Rec. The organization recently had to refund people around $30,000 for canceled programs.
That left the May budget around $8,000 in the red, Huff announced to commissioners Friday.
“It ain’t pretty,” he said, noting revenue has been dropping since March.
Additionally, as of May, there were only 28 employees on the department’s payroll. At this time in 2019, there were 143 employees.
“It’s tough right now,” Huff said. “We’re hoping things are getting ready to turn.”
