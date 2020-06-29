Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation has passed its fiscal 2021 budget and though COVID-19 has taken a bite out of operations, spending is up.
Parks and Rec leaders met Friday, June 26, to pass a $3,055,729 budget for the coming fiscal year, an increase of $46,623 in spending for the three-government cooperative over 2020.
It may not be the budget he expected to pass, but Parks and Rec Director Joe Huff said in a phone interview Monday that it could have been worse.
“We budget revenues as if everything’s going to be OK,” he said. “Who knows if it will or not, but we’ll come back in January, see how we did in the fall and see if we deserve a raise or not.”
Like many departments, Parks and Rec is not requesting more money from local governments. It even included a 1.5% cost-of-living increase at one point and then backed off. “(We) decided to put that on hold and see how revenues go for the first six months of the year,” Huff said.
There also were plans to pay off some debt, Huff said, and some hoped leftover revenue from fiscal year 2020 could help do that.
But COVID-19 got in the way, and with Parks and Rec having to make severe adjustments in how it will pay the bills, those plans have been changed as well.
It’s unclear how summer programs will shape up and whether or not they’ll be a steady source of income, but Huff said if fall and winter programs are reasonable, he’ll be more optimistic.
“But who knows. The numbers are starting to look a little scary now,” he said.
Huff added he hopes to not repeat what happened in the spring, with the organization having to refund about $30,000 in registration fees. Contact sports are still prohibited under the governor’s Tennessee Pledge, but Huff indicated he’s confident things will change.
While some groups already are practicing in summer camps, what’s happening there is not the same as body-to-body activity that comes with scrimmaging for popular sports like basketball, football and soccer.
Parks and Rec won’t take registration until the state allows those kinds of sports, however, Huff said. So it’s a waiting game for the time being.
Huff said he thinks the programs have been funded like leaders want, but he said there’s always more need for maintenance money. “Buildings, grounds and little things (like) playgrounds,” he said. “We’ll see how things go, whether we can throw a little more money into those capital improvement funds or equipment replacement.”
The budget includes $20,000 each for capital improvement and equipment replacement funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.