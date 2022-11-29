Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Rec Commission gave the final sign off allocating approximately $1.4 million to fix water damage to the Everett Senior Center at 702 Burchfield St.
During the commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Executive Director Joe Huff said the goal is for the project to start in the spring.
Construction crews plan to allow the center to remain open the entire time, Huff said. Center director Stacy Homeyer has said over 500 senior citizens in Blount County are members.
Huff said discussions on senior center improvements started before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the estimate for the entire project was $700,000.
The Parks & Rec department received a grant from the state of Tennessee for $300,000, which helped close the gap on the cost increase. And the rest was spit between Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa.
Before passing through the commission, Parks & Rec waited on each of the three local governments to approve splitting the cost of improvements.
The cost share is split according to membership. Roughly, Blount County is responsible for 60% of senior center members, Maryville 30% and Alcoa 10%.
In other business
• The commission approved spending roughly $3,500 from the Blount County capital improvement fund for the Everett Recreation Center & Athletic Complex. About $2,200 is for replacing a heater used for offices at the center, and the remainder is for replacing safety straps on basketball goals.
• Parks & Rec is adding four benches made of recycled plastic around the John Sevier Park tennis and pickleball courts to accommodate their popularity. Costing approximately $1,700, the commission is drawing payment from the Maryville capital improvement fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.