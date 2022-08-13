A small park can’t be funded by $25,000 anymore, was Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Rec Directer Joe Huff’s sentiment during Friday’s commission meeting. Huff requested that the board sign off on increasing the maximum amount of appropriable funds for capital improvements to $40,000.
While no current, particular project needed the adjustment, Huff said he was anticipating the increase for the future. Recent projects, he said, nearly met the former maximum.
Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of his request.
Capital improvement projects are generally for maintenance and repair, Huff said. But sometimes, Parks & Rec funds small parks, like the additions at Louisville Point Park and Springbrook Park.
“We’ve done a couple of small playgrounds over the years, and the ones that we did for $25,000 are probably $35 to $40,000,” Huff said. Those types of projects are one of the main reasons for needing the increase, and the $25,000 limit was set over 10 years ago.
Increasing the limit can also help the local governments not use money directly from their budget, he said.
In line with adjusting funds, the board also signed off on transferring $150,000 of Parks & Rec fund balance to the capital improvement fund and equipment replacement fund — $90,000 to capital and $60,000 to equipment.
The fund balance is like a rainy day fund, Huff explained, and it has to be designated to a specific fund before it can be put to use. Before the transfer, he said the fund balance was a little over $600,000. And the department prefers it lower.
Huff explained that money moved into the capital improvement fund is split between Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County based on the contributions each government provides for Parks & Rec.
The fund is maintained and controlled by Parks & Rec, but dollars are designated to projects from Maryville, Alcoa or Blount County’s capital improvement fund based on where the project is located.
For example, the board approved spending $6,500 from Maryville’s capital improvement fund on Friday to remove a large tree at Everett Park near the Everett Senior Center.
