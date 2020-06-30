Maryville's Parkway Drive-In will host a series of double features, beginning tonight, July 1, as part of a project called "A Night at the Drive-In," sponsored by Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan's production company Outlier Society.
The weekly double features, which will include free refreshments, are meant to showcase multiculturalism in cinema.
Go to anightatthedrivein.com for free passes.
On five Wednesday nights until the end of August, Parkway and 19 other U.S. drive-in theaters will show free double features centered on themes, according Amazon Studios:
• July 1, Movies To Make You Fall In love: Love & Basketball & Crazy Rich Asians
• July 15, Movies To Make You Proud: Black Panther & Creed
• July 29, Movies To Inspire Your Inner Child: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse & Hook
• August 12, Movies To Make You Open Your Eyes: Do The Right Thing & Get Out
• August 26, Movies To Make You Laugh: Coming To America & Girls Trip.
The Parkway back-to-back movies begin about 40 minutes after sunset at 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
