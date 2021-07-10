The Parkway Drive-In in Maryville as of July 1 has a new owner, one familiar with its history of providing weekend entertainment for all ages.
Teresa Myers, who owns a local bookkeeping business, purchased it from Doug Freeman and other investors. She also has a lease on the property, which has room for 400 cars.
Her family’s connection goes back a few years. Myers’ mom, Sandy Hazlett Finchum, 74, worked at the theater in 1962 as a teenager.
“I made $3 per shift,” Finchum recalled. “And if we left early, we had to pay the person who finished our shift.”
At that time, the drive-in was open seven days a week, Finchum said. They had to stay and mop the concession store floor every night.
Should Myers need any extra assistance in operating the drive-in, her mom said she might be willing to help, but only if she gets paid more than $3 per shift.
“She remembers when they used to go to the cars for full service,” Myers said of her mom. “They had a full-service menu and brought the food out to the cars.”
Myers grew up nearby, attending Eagleton and then Heritage High School, graduating in 1982. She started her own tax business in the late 1990s and plans to continue with it.
While she is a business owner with ties to the drive-in, Myers said she had been working at the Parkway for several weeks, learning the process and without pay. That has included working concessions, operating the ticket booth and ordering for the snack bar.
“We serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, the best patty melt you ever ate,” this new owner said. “It is a full-service menu.”
The Brooks family originally owned the Parkway. Myers said her mom remembers Mr. Brooks would pick her up in his car and bring her to work.
And in case anyone has doubts, Myers stressed that she will be keeping this as a drive-in. She is showing first-run movies and the flea market that sets up each Saturday will continue. This weekend’s showings include “Black Widow” and “Cruella.”
A few years ago, Walmart purchased close to 28 acres of adjoining property to build a third store in Blount County, but company officials changed their minds.
There were a couple of things that helped Myers make the decision to buy the drive-in. The first was the perfect scores the drive-in has always received on its health inspection scores. The other is dedication from employees with things like cleanliness of restrooms and customer service.
Myers had 12 employees who will see to it that customers get in her words the best movie experience. Some have been working here for more than a decade. Some have other jobs, Myers said, but they love coming to the drive-in.
The movie screen, Myers pointe out, is larger than many others, at 4,000 square feet. It sits 30 feet off the ground and is is in good shape, she added.
“I am going to keep it a drive-in,” Myers said. “I don’t want anybody to turn it into a subdivision. There are only 300 drive-ins in the world.”
The newest one has been built in Loudon County. “That is just healthy competition,” Myers said.
As she has come to know moviegoers here, Myers said there is one tradition she will keep — allowing people to bring their pets, as long as they are well-behaved. She said one woman brings her six dogs and no one knows they are there.
“The first thing on my inventory list is doggie biscuits,” she said.
Myers’ job experience includes working at another Blount County drive-in as a teenager. She was hired by Druid Hill Drive-in back when she was 13 years old. Druid Hill was located off East Broadway where Druid Hill Subdivision now sits. Myers said she made $5 per shift.
In those days, that theater was open seven days a week and year-round.
This new owner of the Parkway said she would like to rent out the venue for more birthday parties, fundraisers, concerts, etc. People even have gotten married here.
As a grandmother to a 2-year-old, Myers said she can’t wait to share these experiences with her.
“My best childhood memories are of going to the drive-in movies,” Myers said. “We thought it was so cool — take a blanket and take the truck.”
