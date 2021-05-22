A public works paving contractor will close West Bessemer Street between Calderwood Street and Hall Road at 9 a.m. Monday, May 24, according to a city of Alcoa announcement.
West Bessemer is expected to reopen by the end of the day.
The city asked drivers to allow extra time or consider alternate routes during the closure.
