City of Alcoa Public Works & Engineering Department crews are currently installing water lines at the intersection of East Edison Street and Springbrook Road.
On Monday, Nov. 23, Springbrook Road will be temporarily closed between East Edison Street and Universal Street.
During this time residents using Springbrook Road should allow a few extra minutes to navigate the detour that will proceed from East Edison Street to Springbrook Road via Universal Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.