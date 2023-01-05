Two department directors for the Blount Partnership recently graduated from professional programs offered by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
A release from the partnership states Director of Workforce Development Jessica Belitz and Director of Economic Development Lauren Emert graduated from the Valley Workforce Institute and Rural Leadership Institute.
“These two programs are significant to our area, especially as both economic and workforce development have grown more intertwined over the last decade,” Emert said in the release.
The Valley Workforce Institute is offered to community economic development professionals in the TVA service area. The release states it is designed to assist economic developers understand workforce assets and address challenges in finding specific workforce talent.
Rural Leadership Institute provides leadership training to economic development professionals of rural communities in the TVA service area.
The programs consisted of three two-day training sessions, which helped develop skills for analyzing and applying workforce data; identifying and addressing labor force challenges and opportunities; creating labor force solutions; forming foundations for leadership style and effectiveness; communicating with the media; presenting skills; and marketing a community.
“A community’s ability to compete, gain jobs and attract economic investments depends on local leaders being prepared, having product available and understanding its workforce story to differentiate their community’s unique strengths,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said in the release, adding the same goes for rural communities.
Over 300 individuals have participated in both programs over the past dozen years, the release adds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.