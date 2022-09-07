An upscale event will stretch across the Maryville Greenway-Library Bridge for the first time to connect local taste and fine dining to what Maryville has to offer guests.
The Long Table Community Dinner will serve a four-course meal from esteemed chefs in Blount County, with hors d’oeuvres and a cocktail hour all starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Hosted by the Blount Partnership, Communication Director Jeff Muir said the intention is to make this inaugural event an annual one.
Tickets are $150 each and funds will primarily contribute to the newly established Blount County Young Professionals — a program aimed to attract and retain early-career talent aged 21 to 40 who are invested in the community — and the rest will be saved to put toward having the event again next year.
“The idea was conceived about a year ago in order to create another community event that highlights the downtown assets and the idea of connectivity ...” Muir said, “to bring together the college, downtown Maryville, the Alcoa-Maryville greenway and the library.
Muir noted the logo for Long Table connected buildings that are a staple for downtown, Maryville College and the Blount County Public Library — the Blount County Courthouse clock tower, Anderson Hall and a tower at the library.
Allusively locating the event on a bridge, Muir said other organizations have tried to host similar types of events, but venues or sites never worked out. Before settling on the bridge, he said the Partnership explored options in Springbrook Farm and the tops of parking garages downtown.
“As far as we know, nothing like this has been done on the bridge,” Muir said. “It’s a challenge due to spacing, but we took measurements, and it was determined it can hold up to 150 diners and has space for the chefs to prepare their dishes and a bar to serve cocktails.”
Design plans for the layout was provided to Maryville City Council on Tuesday as part of the process to have the event approved. It shows an area for the live band — Humble Bob and the Engineers — and a cocktail bar in the area across the bridge closest to where College Street corners into McCammon Avenue.
Five tables, each 32 feet long will connect along and on top of the bridge. And an outdoor kitchen where the four chefs will prepare each course is planned for the adjacent stretch of space in front of the library.
The chefs include DSB Provisions and Blackberry Farm’s Dustin Busby, Dancing Bear Lodge’s Jeff Carter, Walnut Kitchen’s Billy Krebs and RT Lodge’s Trevor Stockton.
While the menu has not yet been finalized or released, Muir said the chefs mostly cook with items sourced from local farms and will present seasonally inspired dishes with vegetables like pumpkin and squash. He said the menu will also include beef and pasta dishes.
“We wanted to utilize as many Blount County businesses as possible when it came to the chefs, food and other supplies to put on the event in an effort to show that you can have it all here,” Muir said.
He added that Pellissippi State Community College students will also be working the event and noted the different opportunities for local students learning culinary art, such as PSCC moving its culinary program to the Steve and Ruth West Workforce Development Center in Blount County and MC starting a hospitality program.
“Some might become employees for these chefs in a few years,” Muir said.
During the council meeting, a representative from the Partnership said the Young Professionals program has jump started quicker than they had anticipated, and they need funds to support it.
Ticket sales launched on Wednesday evening and are for people 21 years of age or older since alcoholic beverages will be served. Up to 150 people will be able to attend and are encouraged to lean toward dressy attire for the cocktail event.
