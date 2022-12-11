Blount Partnership Director of Economic Development Lauren Emert is selected to Leadership Tennessee's Spring 2023 NEXT cohort.
A release from the partnership states the program offers early and mid-career professionals in Tennessee personal and workforce development while fostering a greater understanding of Tennessee.
“I am extremely honored to be part of this class and look forward to meeting and learning from professionals from across the state,” Emert said in the release. “There is a great mixture of people from all different sectors and I’m anxious to view difference perspectives on how we can tackle issues that affect not only our region but also the state.”
Twenty-eight other professionals representing regional diversity and state industries will join Emert in the NEXT program.
The class will meet four times over the course of the program in Pickwick Landing, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville. Not only does it help professionals grow their skill and learn about issues faced statewide, it creates a network for leaders throughout the state.
“Leadership Tennessee NEXT continues to offer opportunities for the state’s strongest and brightest rising leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue and development that will benefit Tennessee both now and in the future,” Leadership Tennessee President & CEO, Alfred Degrafinreid II, said in the release.
Spring 2023 will be the program's 10th year, and it has developed a network of over 500 members from both Leadership Tennessee's NEXT and Signature Program — for professionals in the highest levels of leadership.
