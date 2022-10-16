The Blount Partnership presented plans two years in the making to the Townsend Planning Commission on Thursday night, and earned the signature to upgrade their property around the Townsend Visitors Center.
While several residents of the area are concerned expansion will further disrupt their peace, Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels said the master plan for the property is to improve what’s already there.
“We’re not trying to become Pigeon Forge (or) Gatlinburg,” Daniels said. “That’s not who we are.”
Including a new building, organization and infrastructure, the festival grounds will hold up to 15,000 people and promote more events at the property. Daniels said the renovation is an effort to protect the tourism economy by becoming a clear choice over nearby competition.
Even though more guests could be accommodated given the size of the property, Daniels said parking is limited. And it takes into account people who come and leave throughout the day.
One concern from the crowd was that the upgraded festival crowds would add competition for local business instead of aiding it. The same crowd member said local business owners have told him large festivals draw customers away from their doors.
Another citizen was concerned that the larger property would prompt larger, louder events. While adding more destination-style festivals is one goal, Daniels said noise ordinance would still need to be followed.
He emphasized improvements should be an asset to the community, not a drain.
“Obviously a lot of vision and thought going into this plan,” Mayor Don Prater said. “I really like the fact that you thought about the character of Townsend and how we’re going to continue to maintain that.”
The Partnership has already completed one upgrade within the property for directing traffic. Other plans will push more activity to the front and center of festival grounds, to distance from residential neighbors and advertise along the highway.
Future upgrades
As the property is designed now, events are hidden behind the visitors center. The new design makes a section of grounds visible from U.S. Highway 321. Daniels said passersby will be more likely to check what’s going on if they can see what’s happening.
Having been in the area for 40 years, Daniels said necessary infrastructure has also modernized, like providing ample running water, improved access to internet and high electricity capabilities.
The master plan includes a new building, larger in footprint than the visitor’s center, that will have restrooms and a kitchen.
Four restrooms in the visitors center aren’t enough for crowds. While portable stalls have supplemented large crowds, Daniels said the new building will have enough stalls to support events. However, the largest ones will likely need portable stalls in addition to the new bathroom facilities.
Design of the building incorporates angles that are modern but materials that reflect the characteristics of Townsend and Cades Cove.
“This whole goal is to take advantage of the setting that we’re in,” Daniels said. “We want to have trees with large canopies for shading and get a very open atmosphere kind of vibe, kind of what Townsend is.”
The building will have an open breezeway, so the interior will be durable and nature-like, and the inside will have concessions, beer sales and souvenir sales.
With the infrastructure improvements, guests will have the option to join a wireless internet connection. Most importantly, vendors who process payments using internet instead of cash won’t have issues connecting with card-processing software.
Tripping breakers with slow cookers was also an issue that will resolve with increased accessibility to electrical outlets.
Land acquisition over the past several years has allowed the new plans that the planning commission signed off on Thursday. Daniels said the Partnership will continue to purchase property on the same side of Myers Road as the visitor’s center when it becomes available.
Part of the reason for the current master plan, as well as for future acquisition, is to have large buffers between residential homes and festivals.
“This is all we can afford to do for now,” Daniels said. “We crawl before we walk, so we build this first facility and then later on come back and build another facility.”
