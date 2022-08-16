Education, business and government leaders celebrated the opening Tuesday, Aug. 16, of the $16.5 million Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center in Friendsville with a ribbon cutting and tours.
A joint project of Pellissippi State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville, the 51,000-square-foot center will begin welcoming hundreds of students next week.
“This project would not have been possible without the commitment from Blount County, the City of Maryville, the City of Alcoa, in partnership with the Blount County Economic Development Board,” said Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. “The extraordinary public support has been matched with generous support from private donors, corporations and foundations in the amount of $5.5 million.”
The $5.5 million raised through the Pellissippi State Foundation allowed the project to be built perhaps a decade earlier than if it had followed the traditional route for state funding with just a 10% local match.
“Partnerships, partnerships, partnerships is the word for today,” said Kelli Chaney, president of TCAT Knoxville.
“Pellissippi State is committed to working with TCAT Knoxville to develop a unique regional partnership with clearly identified pathways and opportunities for technical careers of today and tomorrow,” Wise said. “The key to success is making education and training more accessible for students and employers.”
Now and later
The new building on Pellissippi State’s Blount County campus will house seven different programs for current high school students, recent graduates and adults expanding their education, as well as a corporate training center for businesses to bring their employees. “This new building will change lives,” Chaney said.
The center also will be the new home for Blount County’s FIRST Robotics team, which draws students from across the three public school districts.
Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings called the new center “the very definition of partnerships.”
Tours of the building after the ribbon cutting ceremony showed rooms filled with welding and electrical engineering equipment, classrooms lined with desktop computers for computer information technology and cyber defense classes, and rows of stand mixers lined up on work tables in the culinary arts wing.
The space also is designed to change as workforce needs evolve, according to Chuck Griffin, president and CEO of BarberMcMurry, architects for the center built by Denark Construction. “Five years from now we don’t know what the technology’s going to be, so they have to be very flexible,” Griffin said of the spaces.
Major businesses in the county including DENSO Manufacturing, Arconic and newcomer Smith & Wesson were in attendance for the ceremony. Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels said the community coming together to invest in workforce development is “a game changer.”
“That shows the community is engaged in the economy, and that’s the No. 1 thing they look for,” he said. “We always knew this was a pivotal point.”
He noted the center is not only a joint project of Pellissippi State and TCAT but a neutral location for the three public school districts to prepare students for the workforce. “That’s very forward thinking,” he said. “We’ve got to break down the territorialism in how we’re training students, because these jobs are very dynamic.”
Sweet reward
Honoring the West family’s contributions throughout the community over more than three decades, Wise said, “To me you’re among the best examples of what good, ordinary, honest, decent folks can do to make the place they live a better place.”
While the Wests have been stewards, champions and investors in multiple community efforts, including the United Way and building of the public library, Wise said, “It is the Wests’ commitment to education that has been their hallmark.”
No mention was made during the ceremony of how much they contributed to the center, but The Daily Times reported in 2019 that the Wests gave $1 million.
Steve West said while their names are on the building, the contributions of many others of different amounts are just as important.
During the ceremony before the ribbon cutting Wise presented Ruth and Steve West with certifications naming them “Official Pellissippi State Culinary Institute Taste Testers.”
“When you’re tooling by on Lamar Alexander Parkway in one of your vintage convertible Chevrolets, peel off in here. Chef Joseph knows you’re coming. Whatever you want,” Wise told the Wests.
