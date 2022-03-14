The Daily Times reached out to several Blount County pastors regarding rising oil prices and what this means for area ministries as well as relief efforts for Ukraine. All agreed that their organizations are determined to continue serving their congregations and others who will be hardest hit by the increases, both at home and internationally, and each one also pointed to God’s providence in making it possible to help those in need.
As for response to Ukraine, Snyder said Southern Baptists are providing relief through its International Mission Board and Send Relief, the Southern Baptist compassion ministry which is a collaboration between IMB and North American Mission Board.
“They are already active,” Snyder said. “They’ve got some assessment teams that have gone into Poland, particularly, looking at the needs of refugees in our partner churches there in Poland, trying to give some resources and find out what kind of help they need to help alleviate some of the struggles they are facing with that number of refugees.
“In our association, we’re trying to prepare ourselves to send resources and maybe personnel to go over and partner with some of our Baptist churches in Poland on the relief effort. It may go into any other of the bordering countries or any of the other countries in Europe that are accepting refugees. We may help in any of those areas where we find a distinct need we can help with.”
Southern Baptists have a giving portal online through the International Mission Board where anyone can contribute to the relief effort at www.imb.org/Ukraine. Snyder said another way to give is through the North American Mission Board at www.namb.net under “Send Relief.”
“We’re still on the early end here as an association,” he said. “We just basically reallocated some budget money to send a couple of people over to look and discover the needs and see how we can both get people on the ground there and also different areas where we would send resources and funds. A lot of our churches like to go directly and minister to another partner church.”
Snyder said he has seen how God provided resources to help the community throughout the pandemic, and he knows that will stand true in this crisis.
“It’s a matter of faith,” he said. “We feel like God’s going to provide, and we will do what we need to do. We may have to cut budget here and there, maybe not do some of the other things we had planned, but focus on helping the needs.” This includes helping any Ukrainian refugees who may come to Canada and the United States in the future. “Our big thing is, we’re praying there will be peace,” he said. “We’re praying for the Russian Christians and the Russian people as a whole, that they will have wisdom and protection in voicing their opinions.”
“We’re still early in this,” he said. “Little or no impact yet at Victory. Attendance is still strong, but once gas gets up to $5, $6 or $7, who knows.”
As prices continue to rise, the church will cut expenses where possible, postpone any capital projects and adjust otherwise as necessary.
“As of now, we haven’t seen it, and we trust that the Lord will provide when we get there. I know He’s done an amazing job the last three years.”
Craft pointed out that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, projections were that churches would see a significant decrease in giving. That hasn’t been the case at Victory Baptist.
“Back two or three years ago, everybody was projecting about a 30% decrease, but we’ve actually increased by 20%. What I’m hearing from other churches like ours, this has been their experience, too,” he said. “Our biggest commitment to missions was this past year when we went up to $250,000, almost double. That was just at Victory, and it was just to missions. Our budget has soared to over $1 million total. It’s like streams in the desert, right?”
Relief efforts have not yet been organized for Ukraine.
“Once we find a specific need, we will provide for it, as the Lord provides,” Craft said.
“We are having some budget increases in our summer mission plans,” he said. “We have one mission trip to Philadelphia, Mississippi, to work on the Choctaw Native American Reservation, and we’re having to budget more for travel. So that is being impacted. As we work on those mission projects, some of those may be impacted by the higher cost of fuel. We haven’t cancelled anything yet.”
Locally, Chancey is seeing more and more people reaching out for help.
“We’re trying to fill that need as best we can,” he said. “People are hurting financially, especially those that are the least and lost and marginal. We have a lot of working folk who are struggling because of inflation and as gas prices go up. Their income is not going up to make the adjustments so they are struggling to buy food and gas and medication and take care of their kids.”
Relief efforts for Ukraine are being coordinated through UMCOR, United Methodist Committee on Relief, a national organization of the United Methodist Church.
“We support them, and then they support the global efforts,” Chancey said.
“Our church is currently engaged in missions through giving money to other ministry groups, providing food along with Second Harvest to our community, and providing material support for schools in our community. We also support people as situations arise.”
The largest impact on Tuckaleechee may be the cancellation of a planned mission trip in June.
“Our church is currently planning a mission trip to Latvia, also a former Soviet Union Republic, this summer,” Rudesill said. “We are involving several people from our own church, Alcoa First UMC and First Sevierville UMC. We will see if this trip happens. It was supposed to occur in 2020. But we have still never gone.”
Rudesill, district chair of the Smoky Mountain/Latvia partnership in the United Methodist Church, said the partnership has been on hiatus due to the pandemic but he is hopeful it will restart soon.
“This is especially true now that the threat of war is back in the picture for Latvians, especially the younger ones who only knew it in the stories of their parents and grandparents. Obviously, Latvia is deeply concerned about events in Ukraine as they, like Ukraine, are a former Soviet Republic.”
Information on donating to UMCOR for Ukraine can be found at www.umcmission.org/umcor/ukraine.
“Any UMC member or congregation, or anybody in general, can send money to this site,” he said, emphasizing that all of the money sent will be used for that purpose.
She said that typically when people come to the church for help, they are routed to Good Neighbors, a nonprofit community ministry funded through several churches, organizations and individuals, that seeks to lift people out of temporary crisis.
“We don’t give out money or gas cards,” Anderson said. “We send people to Good Neighbors.”
New Providence Presbyterian’s response to Ukraine currently is primarily through Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (www.pda.pcusa.org).
“In situations like this, denominations have sort of settled into a pattern of who goes in where and when,” Anderson said. “PDA, and the Presbyterians, are usually the ones focused on rebuilding. That means we do not go in at the exact moment of crisis, but we are there in all the years afterwards until the community is restored. Still, we are providing financial resources right now.”
She said New Providence will continue to support its ministries despite increased oil prices, even if it means tightening its belts in other places.
“New Providence is a remarkable church in that, when a need is presented, people step up to meet it. We’ll weather this OK. We’re not happy about it, but we’ll get through it.”
