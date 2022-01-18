Matthew Plummer was about 16 years old when he went on his first call with the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, an experience that laid the foundation for him to become a UT Lifestar flight paramedic today and soon a nurse.
Over the past year, while working full time, he completed an associate’s degree at Pellissippi State Community College that prepared him to take the exam to be licensed as a registered nurse.
Plummer has been a paramedic for nine years, and Pellissippi State’s Nursing Bridge program allows emergency medical technicians and licensed practical nurses to complete an associate’s degree in nursing in three semesters over 12 months.
Completing online classes fit well into Plummer’s schedule, but logging the clinical time was more challenging. For more than two years he has been on the night shift, working 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days in a row, and then having a week off.
Based in Jacksboro at Campbell County Airport, Plummer would drive straight from his Lifestar job to log clinical hours at Blount Memorial, Parkwest or Sweetwater hospital.
He’s grateful to co-workers who would come in an hour or more early so that he could make it to his clinical assignment on time.
Townsend start
Plummer was a student at Heritage High School when a friend of his father’s mentioned the idea of becoming a junior member of the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.
As a minor, he said, it was a lot of maintaining equipment, observing and learning. At 17 he took what was then called first responder training, now emergency medical responder, allowing him to do limited patient care.
That was the first of many times Robbie Nix was his instructor. “Robbie made that class so intense and so much more than it had to be,” Plummer said, so he was well prepared when he continued his EMT training.
Nix had high expectations not only for the content but also physical training. After playing football at Heritage Middle and the high school, Plummer thought he was used to physical conditioning. “I was wrong,” he said.
The first call Plummer went on in Townsend was for an older woman who was ill in her home, and he was glad to be involved with helping people from the beginning. He also remembers the first time he was at a scene when UT Lifestar arrived.
The Townsend department responds to a wide variety of calls, from fire in the woods to vehicles crashing into the Little River at 3 a.m. In some areas responding to medical calls the Townsend volunteers may be the only help on the scene for 25 to 40 minutes or longer, Plummer said.
He would arrive on the scene in an early 1990s Jeep Cherokee with a scanner from RadioShack.
At HHS he took health science classes and was president of the school’s chapter of HOSA, a student organization for health careers. Teacher Julie Bell was “fantastic,” he said, and when the school offered a first responder course his senior year he served as a peer helper, since he already had earned the credential.
A member of the Class of 2012, Plummer graduated in December 2011 and went to EMT school at Walters State Community College. When he graduated in May he started working for Rural Metro in Knoxville.
“I’ve had lots of jobs for lots of agencies,” he said, including Rural Metro in Blount County, where he sometimes was called to care for people he already know. Plummer joined UT Lifestar in 2017.
As a flight paramedic he has served patients with injuries from automobile accidents to gunshot wounds, as well as those who simple need fast transport to another hospital.
New options
Plummer is expecting to take the nursing exam any day. “I’m not really sure what will come next for me,” he said.
Through his clinical experience a couple of specialities interested him, including cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology. He’s interested in areas with an acute need for something to be done.
As an RN Plummer expects greater earnings, but he’s not stopping there. One possibility that interests him is becoming a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
This spring he and his wife expect to welcome their second daughter, and he wants a job with a good schedule so he can enjoy some family time with his girls while they’re little.
By summer or fall, though, he expects to begin working toward a bachelor’s degree.
Plummer knows friends and family members who are paying back college debt while working jobs that don’t mean much to them. He enjoys his work and said, “I don’t owe a dime in student debt.”
For Pellissippi State he had a Tennessee Reconnect Grant, which pays tuition and mandatory fees remaining after other state and federal financial aid. The grant is available for adults working toward degrees at Tennessee community and technical colleges.
