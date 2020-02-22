Manufacturing work today is not what it used to be, and Arconic Tennessee Operations is a prime example of that. Located in Alcoa, Arconic is one of the main producers of aluminum sheets globally.
Keeping up with the growing demand for aluminum takes a lot of work — work that comes from the nearly 800 employees at the Tennessee Operations Center from hourly, salary and contract employees.
Arconic has a fairly strict hiring process. In order for someone to gain employment at Arconic, they must have a high school diploma or equivalency and one year of work experience. They also must take a test to show the hiring team that he or she is capable of handling the type of manufacturing work done at Arconic. However, the hiring process varies for every position.
There are some technical positions at Arconic that require a college degree, but for a basic production position, a college degree is not required. However, an applicant with a degree may be considered over an applicant without one.
Starting out at Arconic, an hourly employee can make $26.95 an hour as a construction specialist or truck mechanic position and $29.97 an hour as a mechanical craft specialist, electrician or machinist. There are opportunities for raises over time as well, based on performance. Overtime pay is also available for those who would like to work more hours.
Arconic is not the dark, dirty, dusty factory of the past that many people think of. They have a world-class facility that is always improving.
“It’s not your grandfather’s manufacturing,” said plant manager Jeffrey Weida.
There are many new areas at Arconic with new machines and robotics incorporated into many of the production lines. Robotics are just one way that Arconic promotes a safe work environment.
Robotics are used to lift heavy sheets and coils of aluminum to reduce the potential for injuries to employees.
“Safety is everybody’s job,” said Weida.
Because of everyone working together to keep everyone safe, they often go long stretches without any injuries. As of January 2020, Arconic was approaching two months without any injuries, and three months without any reportable-level injuries — meaning no injuries severe enough to require medical attention.
Problem solving, communication and teamwork are three key soft skills that will help someone be successful at Arconic. Without these three skills, it creates room for injuries and decreased manufacturing.
There are opportunities to move up within the company. When hiring for team leader positions at Arconic, managers tend to look for those people who are experts in their section.
However, with the recent expansion at Arconic, people have been leaving production lines they have worked on for years to challenge themselves and learn something new.
“We don’t want you to check your brain, your thoughts at the door. We want you to bring those in, so that you can help us deliver results for our customers and our communities,” said James Harrison, Human Resources Manager.
Arconic is unionized to protect their employees. Because of the union, seniority also plays a role in internal promotion. However, Arconic challenges every employee to take an active role in their own careers.
It’s not all work, all the time for the employees of Arconic. Since 2015, Arconic employees have volunteered more than 4,000 hours of community service. The company also invests more than $250,000 annually in community specific initiatives that focus on education and workforce development.
Arconic believes in keeping the pipeline of future Arconic employees full and keeping their current employees happy. They are constantly working with area schools and colleges to promote STEM education.
“We started what we call a STEM council here at Arconic, where we have a group of employees who basically volunteer their time and go out into schools, or bring students in and show them around the plant,” said Christy Newman, the Manager of Communications and Community Relations.
There are also employee resource groups at Arconic for their diverse workforce, including next generation, women and infinity groups. These groups help support the specific needs of different groups of employees.
To learn more about Arconic Tennessee Operations, visit arconic.com.
